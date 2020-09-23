1/
Dorothy Saracino
1926 - 2020
Dorothy Saracino
Dorothy Bray Saracino, age 94, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Cambridge Health and Rehab, Fairfield. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank P. Saracino. Born in Bridgeport on August 28, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Theresa Gilotti Bray and was a longtime resident of Trumbull. She was a loving a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend of many and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her cherished son, Charles Saracino of Trumbull. In addition to her husband Frank, she was also predeceased by her brother, Clifford Bray. Dorothy was a very intelligent woman with a fine sense of humor. She was honest with and kind to all. She enjoyed winning at bingo and having lively discussions. Her most fervent wish was to make sure that her son Charlie lives a happy and productive life.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
