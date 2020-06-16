Dorothy Sebestyen

Dorothy T. Sebestyen

Dorothy T. Sebestyen, 95, formerly from Fairfield, Connecticut and Ladson, South Carolina died on June 13 in Orlando, Florida. Dorothy was the widow of Frank J. Sebestyen Jr. to whom she was married for 64 years. She was the daughter of Stephen and Amelia Tucker, and sister to Evelyn Sebestyen and Eleanor Hanzelko.

Dorothy was raised in Bridgeport and Fairfield, Connecticut where she attended Roger Sherman Elementary School and Roger Ludlow High School. She held jobs in McKesson and Robbins in the 1940's, the Fairfield, Connecticut Town Clerk's Office in the 1960's, and the Roger Ludlow High School cafeteria in the 1980's.

Dorothy enjoyed dancing, cruising, trips to the casinos and her beautiful Ladson house, but her biggest joys were bragging about her children and hosting large family get-togethers. She was a long time member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Fairfield, Ct., and in recent years St. John the Beloved Catholic Church in Summerville, SC.

Dorothy will be sadly missed by a loving family of son Frank Sebestyen III and wife Katherine, son Richard Sebestyen and wife Catherine, and daughter Lisa Sebestyen. Grandchildren Frank Sebestyen IV, Benjamin Sebestyen, Lara Glorioso, Jill Sebestyen and Paul Sebestyen. Great-grandchildren Grace Sebestyen, Sophia Glorioso, Nivia Glorioso, Emily Sebestyen, Julia Sebestyen, Wyatt Sebestyen and Ezra Sebestyen.



