Dorothy Sebestyen

Dorothy T. Sebestyen
Dorothy T. Sebestyen beloved mother of Frank III, Richard and Lisa Sebestyen and wife of Frank Jr. (deceased) died peacefully in her sleep on June 13th at home in Orlando at the ripe old age of 96. Dorothy and her two sisters, Evelyn (deceased) and Eleanor were raised by their mother, Amelia Tucker, and was strongly influenced by her Catholic faith and growing up in The Great Depression. Throughout her life, she was a great saver so she and our Father were able to ensure that their children had wonderful childhoods, including large celebrations for important events.
Our Mom loved the town of her birth, Fairfield, CT, and in her later years when she traveled abroad, would always tell people that it was "the best little town in the world". She was also a great fan of her kids whether it was Frank's lifelong involvement with The University of Connecticut, she would cheer on the Huskies in her UConn shirt, or Richard's winning the USA Accordion Championship or Lisa's starring in The Special Olympics swimming events.
After living in the same home for over 60 years Mom and Dad joined Richard and his wife, Cathy, in Ladson SC. The sense of amazement she felt at being able to own a large home after so many years never left her. "Miss Dot" as she was known, and Lisa became a familiar duo in the local community. Mom spent the final 18 months of her life with Frank and his wife, Kathy (whose loving care was so essential) in Orlando. She always loved dining out because for much of her life such activities were not "in the budget", so we made a point of actively supporting the local restaurants for as long as possible. She was a beautiful person loved by family and friends.
In addition to her sister and children, Mom is survived by her grandchildren: Frank IV (wife Julie), Lara (husband Don), Ben (wife Margie), Paul (wife Amber) and Jill and great-grandchildren: Gracie, Sophia, Nivia, Emmy, Julia, Wyatt and Ezra We thank all of them for the love they showed Mom. We also thank Vitas Healthcare, Terra Vista Rehabilitation Center and Advent East Hospital for their excellent care.
A memorial mass and reception will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a cause that is important to you.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 23, 2020.