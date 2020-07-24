1/
Dorothy Sondheim
1926 - 2020
Dorothy (Miller) Sondheim, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 of advanced age at her residence at Bridges by Epoch, Trumbull, CT. Mrs. Sondheim was born in NYC in 1926 to Albert S. Salvin and Elizabeth Salvin, and was raised with her brother Arthur Salvin (deceased) in Norwalk, Connecticut. Mrs. Sondheim was a resident of Easton, CT, almost continually from 1945 - 2010 until moving to assisted living in Trumbull. She had received her Bachelor's Degree from Connecticut Teachers College, later completing her Masters Degree in Education at Fairfield University, Fairfield, CT. Her teaching career spanned 35 years, teaching several generations of Easton, CT, children in Easton Public Schools. After receiving her Bachelor's degree in Education she taught grades 1 - 4 at Samuel Staples Elementary School followed by teaching Mathematics to grades 5 - 8 at Helen Keller Middle School until her retirement in 1985. Mrs. Sondheim was also involved in many civic volunteer movements including supporting the local Civil Rights Movement during the 1960's. She with her first husband, Stanley L. Miller (deceased) raised two children in their Easton home. After retiring from teaching Mrs. Sondheim and her husband, James Sondheim, traveled the world extensively while continuing her educational pursuits at Fairfield University and through ElderHostel programs. Dorothy Sondheim is survived by her daughter Linda M. Conlon, and her husband Mark Conlon of Jenkintown, PA, her son Peter H. Miller and his wife, Rochelle E. Miller of Berryville, VA, her grandchildren; Mariel Conlon of Raleigh Durham, NC, and Sydney E. Miller-Milbert and her husband, Christopher Milbert of Purcellville, VA, her great-grandsons; Ethan Harris Milbert and Bennett Christopher Milbert of Purcellville, VA, her sister-in-law Leonore Salvin of Wilton, CT, her nephews, Adrian Salvin of Norwalk, CT, and David Salvin of California, her deceased husband James Sondheim's children, William and Kathy Sondheim and their three children, as well as Susan and David Mohr and their two children. Services were held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at B'nai Israel Cemetery in Monroe.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 24, 2020.
