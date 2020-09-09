1/1
Dorothy Stedman
1928 - 2020
Dorothy L. Stedman
Dorothy L Stedman, age 91 of Trumbull (Formerly Monroe), beloved wife of the late Edward G. Stedman, passed away on September 7, 2020 at her residence at Middlebrook Farms.
Dorothy was born in Massachusetts on December 21, 1928 to the late Patrick and Julia (Donnelly) Norris. Both of her brothers and sister have predeceased her.
In her youth Dorothy studied at the Boston Conservatory of Music and was a lyric soprano. She was a professional singer. A highpoint in her life and career was a concert she gave for the then U.S. President, Harry S. Truman.
Dorothy and Ed, when they resided in Monroe, were very active in the Community. Dorothy was founder and president of the MTVA (Monroe Taxpayers and Voters Association) and a founder and vice-chairman of MCAC (Monroe Citizens Audit Committee). Many Monroe residents recall Dorothy standing up at Town Hall meetings in opposition to tax increases.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time with friends and her little dog Toughie.
She will be greatly missed.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6 p.m. -8 p.m. at the Spadaccino and Leo P Gallagher Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Tpke., Monroe, CT. A private burial will be held in Canton, MA. www.spadaccinofuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
2034458500
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Spadaccino Funeral Home
