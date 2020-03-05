Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Church
105 Clifton Ave.
Ansonia, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Stevens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Stevens Obituary
Dorothy V. Stevens
Dorothy Vera Stevens, age 92 of Seymour, beloved wife of the late Raymond A. Stevens, died March 4, 2020. Funeral services will take place on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 105 Clifton Ave., Ansonia. Interment will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends may call on Monday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, . Full obituary and online condolences may be found at www.wakeleememorial.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -