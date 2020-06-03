Dorothy Stockman
1936 - 2020
Dorothy Stockman
Feb. 1, 1936 - Jun. 1, 2020 OXFORD – It is with heavy hearts that the family of Dorothy (Krug) Stockman have announced her passing into eternal rest on June 1, 2020 in the Lutheran Home of Southbury. Dorothy married her devoted husband, Edward Stockman, Sr. on July 7, 1956 and were happily married for 63 years. Born and raised in Stratford, she was the youngest daughter of Peter, Sr. and Anna Krug. Her two brothers, Peter, Jr. and George Krug predeceased her and she is survived by her two sisters, Cecelia Baker and Lillian Dinihhanian, both of Stratford. Together, Dorothy and Edward raised five children making their home in Stratford, then moving to Oxford in 1968. A beautiful person, Dorothy devoted his life to raising family, supporting each of her children in their hobbies and interests, while enjoying her own life spending time at the beach, boating with the family, gardening, baking, and caring for an array of pets, whom always seemed to find their way into the household. Dorothy's children include Debby (Rick) Steckert of Oxford, Sue (Bill) Hatstat of Oxford, Ed Stockman, Jr. of Oxford, Jim (Tracy) Stockman of Block Island, RI, and son-in-law, John (Erica) Ruggerio, Jr. of Seymour. Her daughter Nancy (Stockman) Ruggerio predeceased her and the family takes great comfort knowing they are now reunited. Dorothy's loving grandchildren include Russell (Brooke) Steckert of TX, Emily (Nick) Caruso of Stratford, Ed Stockman, III of Oxford, John Ruggerio, Madelyn Ruggerio, Kerilyn Ruggerio, Anella Porto, Sean Ruggerio all of Seymour, and Samuel Stockman of RI. Dorothy is also survived by two great-grandchildren, R.J. and Colby Steckert of TX. Dorothy's greatest trait was her never ending smile that anyone who knew her could never forget. In lieu of flower contributions, the family asks to hug and smile at your loved ones, as you never know when it may be the last time you may be able to do so. All services will be held at the convenience of the family and the Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour, CT 06483 has been entrusted with her arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home
161 West Church Street
Seymour, CT 06483-2525
(203) 888-2538
