Dorothy Swanson

Dorothy Swanson, age 97, of Milford, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 peacefully in her home. She was born on May 17, 1921 in Bronx, NY to the late John and Marie Aichelle Ebert. Before retiring, she was employed as an office manager for Eye Physicians and Surgery for over 50 years. An active member of the community, she was a volunteer in Milford Hospital for more than 30 years, assistant Registrar of Voters for the Republican Party and lifelong Yankee fan and enjoyed a gathering with her good friends and a fine scotch. Dorothy was survived by her devoted children Karl, Neil and his wife Debra, Paul and his wife Terri, Leif and Eric, twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband Howard Swanson and great-grandson Nathan. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank Home Plus and Constellation Hospice for the wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Milford Animal Shelter, 664 East Broadway, Milford, CT 06460. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary