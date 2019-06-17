Dorothy Thompson

Dorothy Hattie Thompson, Age 96, of Monroe, CT, beloved wife of the late James H. Thompson, died on Friday, June 14th, 2019, at her daughter's home in Easton, CT with her loving family by her side. Dorothy was born on August 4th, 1922 in Bpt., CT. She was the daughter of the late Alfred Swanson and Hattie Benson Swanson of Fairfield, CT. She graduated from Roger Lundlowe HS in 1940. She married James, "Jimmy" on June 15th, 1946. A resident of Monroe for 59 years, Dorothy retired at the age of 83 after working 39 years for the Monroe school's hot lunch program. She held many positions there; her favorite was "baker". She spoke often of mixing mounds of dough for pizza and rolls, and baking cakes and cookies, but her greatest joy was seeing the children every day, some who remembered her even as adults. Dorothy was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Monroe for many years and for the past 27 years a faithful attendee of Beacon Hill Evangelical Free Church. She enjoyed going to Ladies Bible study, helping in the kitchen at church functions, and was forever baking goodies at home for family and neighbors. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her brothers, Raymond, Arthur and George Swanson and her son-in-law Steven Homick. Survivors include her dear sister Marie Jankovsky of Milford,, her three children, Richard Thompson and wife Hazel of Southbury, Janet Homick of Clayton, NC and Judy Beno and husband David of Easton, 7 grandchildren, Thomas, Tracy, Brian, Brandon, Lisa, Susan and Paul, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22nd, at Beacon Hill Church, 371 Old Zoar Rd., Monroe, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to the Bpt. Rescue Mission, 1088 Fairfield Ave., Bpt., CT 06605.