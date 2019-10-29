|
Dorothy P. Uhelsky
Dorothy Popik Uhelsky, age 63, beloved wife of William Uhelsky passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019 with her loving family and friends by her side. Born on December 3, 1955, the daughter of the late George and Anna Zahursky Popik, she was raised and lived in Stratford. After graduating from Stratford High School, Dorothy enjoyed a 40-year career at William B. Meyer, Inc. retiring in 2013. She loved to be outdoors and took great pleasure in gardening, feeding the birds or 'just puttering around the yard'. Dorothy was most happy being at home with Bill. Her hobbies included astronomy, tinkering with her antique car, couponing, sharing with friends the whereabouts of any bargains and watching UCONN basketball. She also enjoyed making and sharing traditional Slovak food for the holidays. Dorothy was always quick to offer a helping hand to others and willing to lend an ear to anyone in need. She was genuine and wise. The family would like to thank the doctors and healthcare providers who cared for and guided her over the years. In addition to her beloved husband William she will be lovingly remembered by her brother-in-law Thomas Connors (Nancy), her cherished niece Kim Fulton and her husband Travis and by her great-nephew, Jake, of whom she was very proud as well as an aunt and several cousins. She will be greatly missed and always remembered by her best friends Jan Wojna and Nancy Ziza. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, George and Anna Popik and her sister Marion Connors. Funeral services will take place on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, and at 10:30 a.m. in St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Trumbull for a Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may greet her family on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Panachida at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations in Dorothy's memory to St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, 100 St. John's Drive, Trumbull, CT 06611 or to the Lupus Foundation of America, 315 W. 36th St., NY, NY 10018. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 30, 2019