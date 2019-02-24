Connecticut Post Obituaries
Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
203-874-2588
Dorothy V. Jordano


Dorothy V. Jordano, age 87, beloved wife of Joseph J. Jordano passed away on Thursday February 21, 2019 in St. Raphael's Hospital, New Haven. Dorothy was born in Bridgeport, CT on July 4, 1931, daughter of the late Raleigh Q. and Dorothy F. (Sharon) Leake. Dorothy was a teacher in Milford for over 22 years. She loved life, her family and friends which always brought her much joy. Though she has left us she will never be forgotten by the many who loved her.
In addition to her husband, Joseph, Dorothy is survived by her children, Suzanne (Jack) Green, Joseph A. (Patricia), Robert (Renee), and James (Linda), grandchildren, Caitlin, John, Chris, Daniel, Jenna, Jessica and James as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services and Burial will be Private and have been entrusted to The Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad Street, Milford, CT. To sign an online guestbook, please go to www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 24, 2019
