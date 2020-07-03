1/1
Dorothy Woerner
Dorothy C. Woerner
Dorothy C. Woerner, age 88 formerly of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Edmund A. Woerner, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Bishop Wicke Health Care Center. Born on September 1, 1931 in Detroit, MI, she was the eldest daughter of the late Charles and Florence Schmidt Cummings. Dorothy worked for many years as a registered nurse instructor with the Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing and Trumbull Public Health. She grew up in Nichols and with her husband Ed, built a house on Pinewood lake where she raised her children. She spent her summer vacations in Cherryfield, Maine at the family cabin her parents acquired in 1935. Dorothy enjoyed singing in the Nichols United Methodist church choir, various charitable activities, spending time with her children, breakfast picnics down at the lake, traveling, reading books, sewing, and socializing with their many friends who knew her as Dolly. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend and constant care giver who will be truly missed by all who knew her. Dorothy is survived by her sons, Edmund Charles Woerner III and his wife Valerie, Thomas G. Woerner and his wife Andrea, her grandchildren, Edmund and Thomas Woerner, her sister Donna C. Ball and her husband Charles, and their three sons Geoff, Samuel and Daniel Ball, their spouses and children, her sister-in-law Jean McGrath and her husband James, their children Carolee and Gary and their spouses and children. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

