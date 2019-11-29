|
|
Douglas Daruka
Douglas Randall Daruka, beloved husband, brother, cousin, and uncle, died suddenly in his home on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Warwick, RI. He was 69 years old. Doug graduated from Andrew Warde High School and went on to attend the University of Bridgeport. Doug was a United States Army veteran and served honorably in Vietnam and was the recipient of the Purple Heart. Following his return from the war, Doug enjoyed a challenging and fulfilling career in aviation. He first worked for Saudi Arabian Airlines in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia then for Air 1 Helicopter Services in Kauai, HI. Doug moved to Rhode Island in 2000 and managed Evergreen Aviation Helicopter Services until taking a position as lead Avionics Inspector for the Federal Aviation Administration in Boston. Doug is survived by his beloved and loving wife of 40 years, Patricia Reirdon Daruka; five heartbroken siblings, Diana Rogers, and her husband, Patrick, Jessica Swist, and her husband, Martin, June Beney, and her husband, Doug, Ernie Daruka, and his wife, Roberta Mahler, and Lisa Goven, and her husband, Earl; cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Doug was predeceased by his loving parents, Ernest and Irene Daruka. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of his life on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. All other services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 . For travel directions or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 1, 2019