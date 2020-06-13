Douglas Geier
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas C. Geier
Douglas C. Geier left this earthly world on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. His spirit will live on in our hearts forever. To know Doug was to know his authenticity and integrity. He had a spirit of adventure and loved nature. He enjoyed motorcycles, music and cars with a great appreciation for anything classic or fast. Doug was predeceased by his loyal 4-legged companion of nearly 14 years, his beloved German Shepherd, Kojak, just two weeks earlier. He was also predeceased in death by his parents Doris and Warren C. Geier. Doug is survived his two sisters, Dianne and Donna, and their respective families, and by his love and life partner, Heidi Huminski, and many true friends and brothers of the road. A memorial service is planned for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Riverside Community Church, 238 Freeman Road, Oxford, CT. A ride past St. Mary's by the Sea to a gathering celebrating Doug's life will follow. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Riverside Community Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved