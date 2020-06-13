Douglas C. Geier
Douglas C. Geier left this earthly world on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. His spirit will live on in our hearts forever. To know Doug was to know his authenticity and integrity. He had a spirit of adventure and loved nature. He enjoyed motorcycles, music and cars with a great appreciation for anything classic or fast. Doug was predeceased by his loyal 4-legged companion of nearly 14 years, his beloved German Shepherd, Kojak, just two weeks earlier. He was also predeceased in death by his parents Doris and Warren C. Geier. Doug is survived his two sisters, Dianne and Donna, and their respective families, and by his love and life partner, Heidi Huminski, and many true friends and brothers of the road. A memorial service is planned for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Riverside Community Church, 238 Freeman Road, Oxford, CT. A ride past St. Mary's by the Sea to a gathering celebrating Doug's life will follow. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 13, 2020.