Douglas A. Newhard

Douglas A. Newhard, CIH, CSP, age 67, of Trumbull, went peacefully home to the Lord on June 4, 2019.

He was the son of the late Fred and Jean Newhard. He graduated from college and received his Master's Degree in Biology from the University of Bridgeport.

Doug was a Corporate Industrial Hygienist and a Certified Safety Professional. He was Manager of Corporate and Environmental Health & Safety for Pitney Bowes, and Senior Director of Safety for PSE&G of CT.

He loved his Faith, family & friends, canoeing the lakes of Maine, champagne picnics, his 5 yellow labs and coming to the aid of any and all who were in need.

He was a wonderful husband, friend and neighbor and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Edna of Trumbull, four siblings, William and Timothy and Janice Seeler and Susan Seiler all of MA, and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Tuesday, June 11th, at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd., Trumbull. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Church, St. Theresa's Church of Trumbull or EWTN. Published in Connecticut Post on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary