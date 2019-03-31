Douvil Bernadel

Douvil Bernadel September 13, 1954 – March 25, 2019.

Douvil Bernadel, thirteen-year resident of Stratford, Connecticut. After a courageous battle with Leukemia, Douvil Bernadel passed away from a stroke at Memorial Sloan Kettering in Manhattan surrounded by his loving family.

Douvil was born to Gestin and Julia Bernadel in Fond-Des-Blancs, Haiti and moved to Port- au-Prince for some time before immigrating to Stamford, Connecticut in 1986. After courting Michelle through romantic letters, Michelle and Douvil were married in Montreal, Canada on February 14, 1987. He was the beloved husband of Michelle Lutgens Bernadel for 32 years. Douvil is survived by his wife Michelle and by his three devoted children Donald, Martine, and Stephen, spirited grandson Jeremiah, loving sisters Vierge, Sonnie and Justine and his supportive brother Gesner, along with multiple half-siblings, countless family and friends who were blessed to know him. Douvil was predeceased by his parents, Gestin and Julia Bernadel as well as two brothers Lys Bernadel and Jules Bernadel. Douvil loved learning and often shared knowledge with family and friends. He sat on the Board of Trustees for the Fond-Des-Blancs Fund. He enjoyed dancing salsa with his daughter-in-law, Jayshalee and spending quality time with his first grandchild, Jeremiah. Douvil was also an important member of the Haitian-American community in Connecticut. He was known in the community as a great barber, a strong family man, and a man who stays positive and persistent at all times. He will be remembered for his strength and positivity during his successful fight with Leukemia.

Everyone was blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Douvil. He was a man who wanted to see everyone succeed and took joy in the achievement of others. Douvil touched the lives of many people with his commitment to family, his devotion to knowledge and wisdom and his sense of humor all the way to the end.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT 06902, from 4:00PM to 9:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT 06902 at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Stamford, CT.

Donations can be made in Douvil Bernadel's Memory to the , 825 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

