Drew Auth
Drew Auth, 91, of Bridgeport passed into eternal life on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Catherine Auth. He was a graduate of Warren Harding High School, earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Bridgeport Engineering Institute. He also attended Renssalaer Polytechnic Institute. Drew met his wife while attending Renssalaer in Albany, NY. Shortly thereafter they moved to Bridgeport where they lived the rest of their lives. He worked at Textron Lycoming in Stratford as a reliability engineer and was a teacher of mathematics at Bridgeport Engineering Institute. Drew was a board member of the Greater Bridgeport Symphony. He attended St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Trumbull, where he cantered and directed the choir. For many years he and his wife sang in performances at the Berkshire Choral Festival. He was also active in the Connecticut Grand Opera Company where he sang in the chorus. Drew loved hockey and his favorite team was the NY Rangers. He attended many of the local Sound Tiger games with his family. He is survived by his two daughters, Marian and her husband Richard, Susan and her husband David, and his son Edward; he has four grandchildren, Lloyd, George, Kelli and her husband Brian, and Christopher. He has four great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church. Drew will be laid to rest at St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. Friends may call Friday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. in the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Panachida service will begin at 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 100 St. John's Drive, Trumbull, CT 06611. To send online condolences please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 19, 2020