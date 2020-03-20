Connecticut Post Obituaries
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Drew F.R. Funk


1994 - 2020
Drew F.R. Funk Obituary
Drew F. R. Funk
Drew F. R. Funk, beloved son, brother, friend and talented musician, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 after losing his battle to opioid addiction. Drew was Born October 26, 1994 at 12:19 a.m. in Summerville, SC. but grew up in East Hampton, CT on the banks of Lake Pocotopaug which is where his love of nature began. Drew; an amazingly gifted musician & lyricist who's beautiful voice will forever be heard singing the lyrics written from his heart. Drew's artistry began playing drums, which led him to the guitar. Drew taught himself how to produce & mix the music he loved so much. Drew's artistic gifts stemmed beyond his music & led him to working in restaurants, at the age of 16 he started his career in the back of the house and he became an extremely talented chef who was currently employed as a Sous- Chef at Barcade in New Haven. Drew also loved the outdoors, especially hiking and swimming. Drew loved animals of all kinds & they were drawn to him as well. Drews charismatic soul, contagious laugh & smile lit every room he walked in & was truly loved by all. His beautiful spirit will live on through every person who was blessed with the chance to know & love him. He will be eternally missed by his loving parents: Kristen & Craig Deitz of Fairfield; Kristian & Carolyn Funk of East Hampton ; his three siblings, Allison (Powders) Clemens, Gianna Josephine Deitz and Joseph Leonard Deitz; grandparents: Kristena Augustine, Barbara and Rick Bennison, Gary and Choe Funk and Karen Buck; his nephew, Samuel Clemens and aunts and uncles, Frankie, Manny, Caryn, Kari, Michael and Chandler. Drew was pre-deceased by great-grandparents, Josephine Angelo Patricolo and Peg Buck;
A private funeral service will be held. A public celebration of Drew's special life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Drew's memory to the A.S.P.C.A. For information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 21, 2020
