Duarte Medeiros
Duarte Medeiros, age 68, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Ana Maria Moniz Medeiros, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in São Miguel, Azores, Portugal, he was a son of the late Jose Medeiros and Isabel DeJesus Sousa. Duarte immigrated to the United States in 1967 and lived in Fall River, MA for many years before settling in Bridgeport. Before his retirement, he was a supervisor for Superior Plating Co. for many years. Duarte was a loving, caring husband, father and grandfather. He always gave of himself putting everyones needs before his own. He loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. The unconditional love he gave, and the memories created will always live in their hearts. In addition to his beloved wife of 46 years, Ana Marie, survivors include two loving daughters, Tina Ramos and her fiancé Don Mainolfi and Diane Bolarinho and her husband Joao, two cherished granddaughters, Alexis Ramos and Juliana Bolarinho, siblings, Joao, Dimas, Benny, Afonso, Amorem and Luisa, as well as several nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law. He was predeceased by a brother Jose and godson Kevin Moniz. All funeral services were held privately, and burial took place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 14, 2020