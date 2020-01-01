Home

HAPPY 53RD BIRTHDAY, DWAYNE. 12/30/65-8/10/2011 You are always with dad and I guiding us through our daily lives. It has been a painful 8 years and time never heals the losing of such a wonderful son so unexpectedly. You were always such a thoughtful loving son that every parent would wish for. Dwayne keep serenading all the angels in heaven with your guitar playing which was your passion in life. There was nothing you loved more in life than your music. Until we all meet again as a loving family. Love you always and forever, Mom, Dad and brother Kevin
