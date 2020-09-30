1/1
Dwayne A. Mayes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwayne Allen Mayes
Dwayne A. Mayes, age 63, of Bridgeport entered into rest on Friday, September 18, 2020, in Bridgeport. He was born in Bridgeport CT on August 17, 1957. Son of the late Yvonne and Nathaniel Mayes of Shelton. Dwayne worked at Griffin Hospital for a number of years as a Surgical Instrument Technician. He also had an eclectic taste in music and playing his guitars.
Most of all, he cherished his time with his family. He was the oldest brother of six (6) and survived by Nate Mayes Jr, of Bridgeport, CT; Flora Mayes-Taylor of Fredericksburg, VA; Donita Mckinney of Highland Springs, VA; Noah Mayes of Shelton, CT and Mamie Mayes of Bridgeport, CT.
He is also survived by several nieces and nephews cousins and friends
A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday from 11 to 11:30 p.m. at the Isaac- Baker Funeral Home, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. The immediate family will also have a Memorial service and a zoom link will be provided on the Isaac-Baker website.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Isaac Funeral Services - Bridgeport
985 Stratford Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06607
(203) 333-0468
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baker-Isaac Funeral Services - Bridgeport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved