Dwayne Allen Mayes

Dwayne A. Mayes, age 63, of Bridgeport entered into rest on Friday, September 18, 2020, in Bridgeport. He was born in Bridgeport CT on August 17, 1957. Son of the late Yvonne and Nathaniel Mayes of Shelton. Dwayne worked at Griffin Hospital for a number of years as a Surgical Instrument Technician. He also had an eclectic taste in music and playing his guitars.

Most of all, he cherished his time with his family. He was the oldest brother of six (6) and survived by Nate Mayes Jr, of Bridgeport, CT; Flora Mayes-Taylor of Fredericksburg, VA; Donita Mckinney of Highland Springs, VA; Noah Mayes of Shelton, CT and Mamie Mayes of Bridgeport, CT.

He is also survived by several nieces and nephews cousins and friends

A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday from 11 to 11:30 p.m. at the Isaac- Baker Funeral Home, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. The immediate family will also have a Memorial service and a zoom link will be provided on the Isaac-Baker website.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store