DWAYNE F. KANTOROWSKI 12/30/1965-8/11/2011 It's been 8 long years since you were unexpectedly taken from us. Not a day goes by that our hearts aren't aching with pain and sadness. We can still hear you playing your guitar with such love and passion. Dad and I feel your presence and love with us constantly. One link from our family chain is missing and hopefully one day all the links will be replaced and connected and we will be a family again. Dwayne, we love and miss you terribly. Blessed Mother please keep my son, Dwayne, safe from all harm and evil and in the safe arms of all the Angels in heaven. Until we all meet in heaven and all the links of our family chain come together. Love, Mom, Dad and brother Kevin