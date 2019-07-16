Dyan M. Sullivan

Dyan M. Sullivan, age 85, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Lord Chamberlain Health Center in Stratford. Born in Yonkers, NY, the daughter of the late Frank and Winifred Kinderman, she had been a Fairfield resident for many years. Dyan was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Survivors include four beloved sons, Eugene Sullivan and his wife Elise of Shelton, Stephen Sullivan and his wife Susan of Black Rock, Kenneth Sullivan of Black Rock and Frank Sullivan and his wife Stacey of Fairfield; eight cherished grandchildren, Michael Sullivan, Kellie Sullivan, Shaye Sullivan, Ryan Sullivan Zelem and her husband Steve, Krista Sullivan, Kenny Sullivan, Carlee Sullivan and Frank Sullivan, Jr.; and a brother, Frank Kinderman of Shelton. She was predeceased by her brother, Paul Kinderman. In accordance with Dyan's wishes, all services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Dyan's memory to the CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff on the 4th floor at Lord Chamberlain and the CT Hospice for the compassion and care provided to Dyan during her illness. For information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 17, 2019