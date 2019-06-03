Earl David DuBack

Earl David DuBack (77) of Ledyard, passed away unexpectedly March 29, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Jane (Ventrella); son and daughter-in-law Tony and Lisa DuBack (of Danbury); daughter Lorna DuBack Dicker (Old Saybrook); and his beloved grandchildren, Rebecca and David DuBack, and Nina, Jeffrey, Marie and Ava Dicker. Earl was the son of Charles and Cecelia DuBack of Bridgeport. He was preceded by his brothers, Charles, Albert, and Jack DuBack, and survived by his brothers and sisters, Cecelia Zaleta (New Jersey), Robert DuBack (Vermont), Shirley D'Aulisa (Florida), June Marques (Colorado), Joyce Piccirillo (Connecticut), and Raymond DuBack (Colorado). Earl was born on January 7, 1942 in Bridgeport, CT to Charles DuBack and Cecelia Mazes DuBack. For the full obituary, please see Legacy.com and May 25, 2019 of The Day Paper of New London, Connecticut in print and online.

A memorial service and celebration of Earl's life will be held at the Ledyard Congregational Church, 722 Colonial Ledyard Highway, Ledyard, CT on June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Earl's name may be made payable to the "Friends at EB US Troop Support" group and sent to 251 East Hebron Turnpike, Lebanon, CT 06249, or to a . Published in Connecticut Post on June 3, 2019