1/1
Earl Ingram
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Glen Ingram
Earl Glen Ingram, age 83, of Fairfield, entered into eternal life November 5, 2020. Born and raised in Stamford, he was a graduate of Stamford High School, and married his high school sweet heart, Shirley Marie Harrell in 1960. In 1969 they moved their family to Fairfield where he lived for 51 years. He worked for Paper Novelty and Capital Magnetics in Stamford. He retired from Stop & Shop in Westport where he made lifelong friendships. Earl was a lifelong Yankees, Giants and Knicks Fan. He loved talking sports with everybody, and could quote statistics on nearly all athletics. It was amazing! He had enough knowledge to be a professional broadcaster! He also had great knowledge and a love of early Rock and Roll, having grown up in the fifties. Earl's greatest joy was spending time with his family. He loved to travel with his wife Shirley, his favorite places being Jamaica, Canada, the Caribbean, Bermuda and Scotland. Earl was a member of Black Rock Church for over 40 years where he enjoyed being an usher during his early years there. He was predeceased by his parents, Anderson Daniel Ingram and Lula Alice Ingram; brothers, Anderson Calvin Ingram, Raymond Lincoln Ingram; sisters, Bessie Mae Ingram and Lula Ann Blackson and his beloved wife of 47 years, Shirley Marie Ingram in 2007. He leaves behind his sister, Joan Ingram Bundley; two beloved daughters, Felicia Robin Ingram and Yvonne Ingram Long and her husband Craig of Japan; his cherished grandson, Travis Ingram Long and granddaughter, Tara Michelle Long; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Black Rock Congregational Church, 3685 Black Rock Tpke., Fairfield. Friends may pay respects Monday from 1:00 p.m. to the start of the service at the church. Social distancing and face masks will be required. Flowers will be accepted and can be sent to the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, Fairfield. Also, if desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc at ion at www.alz.org. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
01:00 PM
Black Rock Congregational Church
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Black Rock Congregational Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spear-Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved