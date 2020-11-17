Earl Glen Ingram
Earl Glen Ingram, age 83, of Fairfield, entered into eternal life November 5, 2020. Born and raised in Stamford, he was a graduate of Stamford High School, and married his high school sweet heart, Shirley Marie Harrell in 1960. In 1969 they moved their family to Fairfield where he lived for 51 years. He worked for Paper Novelty and Capital Magnetics in Stamford. He retired from Stop & Shop in Westport where he made lifelong friendships. Earl was a lifelong Yankees, Giants and Knicks Fan. He loved talking sports with everybody, and could quote statistics on nearly all athletics. It was amazing! He had enough knowledge to be a professional broadcaster! He also had great knowledge and a love of early Rock and Roll, having grown up in the fifties. Earl's greatest joy was spending time with his family. He loved to travel with his wife Shirley, his favorite places being Jamaica, Canada, the Caribbean, Bermuda and Scotland. Earl was a member of Black Rock Church for over 40 years where he enjoyed being an usher during his early years there. He was predeceased by his parents, Anderson Daniel Ingram and Lula Alice Ingram; brothers, Anderson Calvin Ingram, Raymond Lincoln Ingram; sisters, Bessie Mae Ingram and Lula Ann Blackson and his beloved wife of 47 years, Shirley Marie Ingram in 2007. He leaves behind his sister, Joan Ingram Bundley; two beloved daughters, Felicia Robin Ingram and Yvonne Ingram Long and her husband Craig of Japan; his cherished grandson, Travis Ingram Long and granddaughter, Tara Michelle Long; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Black Rock Congregational Church, 3685 Black Rock Tpke., Fairfield. Friends may pay respects Monday from 1:00 p.m. to the start of the service at the church. Social distancing and face masks will be required. Flowers will be accepted and can be sent to the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, Fairfield. Also, if desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc at ion at www.alz.org
