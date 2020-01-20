|
|
Earl Ronald Brown
Earl Ronald Brown, age 86 of Redding, CT, after a prolonged illness, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, January 17, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family in the home he and his wife Roberta Wilmot Brown (Robin) built shortly after their marriage in 1965. Ron grew up on a farm in Fairfield, CT and enjoyed fishing, hunting, skiing, and falconry. Church and Sunday school were an important part of his life since early childhood. He was a typewriter repairman at Remington Rand Corporation before being drafted into the Army in 1953. While stationed in Germany, he became active in a ministry to servicemen called The Reapers' Fellowship. In 1955 he began working for the Southern New England Telephone Company, also volunteering with the teenage ministry at Back Rock Church. Ron later served on the board of directors for Singing Hills Christian Retreat Center in Plainfield, NH. In 1977 he resigned from the telephone company and moved his family to Brazil to do missionary work. The family returned to Connecticut in 1980, became involved in the resettlement of Southeast Asian refugees and Ron and Robin helped to establish Cambodian churches in Danbury and Bridgeport. At the same time Ron returned to work with the Bell system and operated a trout farm. He retired from AT&T in 1989 and until 2013 made annual trips to Brazil, helping with the Sanuma Bible translation project.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents Earl Duncan Brown and Evelyn Steeves Brown and is survived by Robin, his wife of 55 years; and their sons, Daniel, David and Jonathan; also eleven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a sister, Joan B. Rowlett.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25 at 1p.m. at Black Rock Church in Fairfield, CT. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions for Yanomami Bible translation through the missionary fund of Black Rock Church.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 21, 2020