Earle Hanson
Earle Hanson, 90, of Milford, beloved husband of Mary Hanson, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019. Born on November 28, 1928 in Proctor, VT, he was the son of the late John and Tekla Hanson. Earle was a dedicated employee of UI for 38 years. He was a Master Mason for Ansantawae Lodge in Milford for 65 years. Earle was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, volunteering his time in their Property Committee. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and fishing. Along with his loving wife, Earle leaves behind his children, Marie (Gary) Compare, Rick (Karen) Hanson, Mark Hanson, and John (Robin) Hanson; grandchildren, Brian Compare, John, David, and Erica Hanson; great-grandchildren, Natalie and Audrey Compare; and extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his grandson, Michael Compare, and brother, John Hanson. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 21 Robert Treat Pkwy., Milford. Interment will follow at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford. Friends and family may call that morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church at http://trinitymilfordct.org/. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 17, 2019