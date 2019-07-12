Edgar "Ed" C. Curl

Edgar "Ed" C. Curl, age 97, of Stratford, went home to be with his beloved wife of 63 years, Helen, and the Lord on his Mom's birthday, Monday, July 8, 2019.

Ed was born in Scranton, PA on January 10, 1922 to the late Ray and Bessie Curl. He was a resident of Stratford for over 60 years.

He graduated from Scranton Technical High School in 1939 and enlisted in the Army/Airforce during World War II as an airplane mechanic. He was a Corporal in the US Army Air Force. He retired as a foreman from L.P. MacAdams after many years of employment.

Ed loved to roller skate, play tennis, take bike rides, water skiing, and take long walks hand in hand with his loving wife, Helen.

He was a member of the United Church of Christ in Devon for over 60 years and served on many of their boards. He will always be remembered for all of the items he made out of wood, painted, and sold at the Church Christmas Fair.

Ed is survived by two daughters, Nancy Dautel, her husband, Tom Dautel, and Diane "Dee" Curl, his driver, maid, cook, banker and nurse, and one son, Robert "Bobby" Curl. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Jennifer LaLond, and her husband, Shawn, and Amy Leary and her husband, Wyanti, and a great-grandson, Anikin Leary. There are also several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews and many friends.

He was predeceased by three brothers, Russell, William, and Raymond.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to the United Church of Christ in Devon, 30 Ormond Street, Milford, CT 06461.

We could not have given Dad his last wish to stay at home if it were not for the help of Lisa Turner, Bob Lampo, Bob Tomasko, and Mary Lawton. Also our angels, Aimee, Donna, and Frances.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Church of Christ in Devon. Published in Connecticut Post on July 18, 2019