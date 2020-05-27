Edgardo Diaz
1962 - 2020
Edgardo Diaz
Edgardo Diaz of Bridgeport, CT, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 due to a heart attack. He was 57 years old and born on July 30, 1962 to the late Pedro, Sr. and Guillermina (Garcia) Diaz.
Edgardo went to Stamford Public Schools and received a certificate in Culinary Arts. He worked as a cook at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT. Edgardo loved to read his bible and encourage others to do well. He enjoyed facetiming with his grandchildren and spending time with his grandson, Woody Walker, Jr. Edgardo also loved to dance Salsa.
Edgardo is survived by his high school sweet heart, Stephanie D. Moore and they were going to be united as one in the Fall of this year. He is survived by three aunts, Teresa Cruz and Jota Garcia of Barraco Chero, Puerto Rico and Grace Quiles, of Bridgeport, CT; two brothers, Juan Diaz of Bridgeport, CT and Edwin Diaz of Stamford, CT; three sisters, Maritza (Juan) Rosa of Bridgeport, CT, Ibeth Diaz, and Wanda Diaz of Stamford, CT; three sons, Edgardo Ykeemi Hicks, Jr. of Texas, Tyrone Washington and Michael Washington of South Carolina; three daughters, Torquita Diaz of Stamford, CT, Naytandra Hicks of Savanah, GA, and Anita Thompson of Bridgeport, CT. Edgardo was blessed with twelve beautiful grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends.
Edgardo is preceded in death by his sister, Sarita Diaz and two brothers, Pedro Diaz, Jr. and Miguel Angel Diaz.
Edgardo will always be remembered by his warm smile and his loving heart. He went out of his way to spread the goodness of the Lord, well done my faithful servant.
The family is holding a Private Visitation and Prayer Service on Friday, May 29th at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. Burial will be held privately at St. John Cemetery in Darien, CT.
A webcast of the services will be live streamed at 11 a.m., for family, relatives and friends to be able to take part in his services. To attend, please select "webcast video" on Edgardo's obituary at www.bosakfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 27, 2020.
