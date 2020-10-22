1/1
Edith Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Brown
Edith Brown, age 81 of Stratford, wife of the late Richard Brown, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Edith was born in Norwalk to the late Clarence and Mabel (Riddle) Sanderson. Edith retired from Bridgeport Hospital where she worked for many years in security. She enjoyed singing and was a member of the Stratford Sister Cities Choir. Edith also loved to travel and create ceramics. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family.
Edith is survived by her loving children, Craig Brown of GA, Deirdre McKoy of Stratford, Stephen Brown, and Collier Brown, both of Bridgeport; her grandchildren, Jason McKoy (Tasha), Jeremy Zabala, Tori Brown, Ryan Velez, Jordan McKoy, Angelica Allen, Miles Brown, and Tiara Brown; her twin sister, Edna Freeman of NC; her brother Eldridge (Brenda) Sanderson of Norwalk; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her husband and her parents, Edith was predeceased by her siblings, Myrtle Boykin, Florence Ebron, and Clarence Sanderson.
Friends are invited to attend a walk-through visitation on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Adhering to COVID guidelines and wearing a mask are required. Due to capacity limits, please do not linger so that others may be able to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edith's memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pistey Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved