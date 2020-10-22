Edith Brown
Edith Brown, age 81 of Stratford, wife of the late Richard Brown, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Edith was born in Norwalk to the late Clarence and Mabel (Riddle) Sanderson. Edith retired from Bridgeport Hospital where she worked for many years in security. She enjoyed singing and was a member of the Stratford Sister Cities Choir. Edith also loved to travel and create ceramics. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family.
Edith is survived by her loving children, Craig Brown of GA, Deirdre McKoy of Stratford, Stephen Brown, and Collier Brown, both of Bridgeport; her grandchildren, Jason McKoy (Tasha), Jeremy Zabala, Tori Brown, Ryan Velez, Jordan McKoy, Angelica Allen, Miles Brown, and Tiara Brown; her twin sister, Edna Freeman of NC; her brother Eldridge (Brenda) Sanderson of Norwalk; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her husband and her parents, Edith was predeceased by her siblings, Myrtle Boykin, Florence Ebron, and Clarence Sanderson.
Friends are invited to attend a walk-through visitation on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Adhering to COVID guidelines and wearing a mask are required. Due to capacity limits, please do not linger so that others may be able to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edith's memory to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
to express condolences online.