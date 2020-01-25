|
|
Edith L. Curran
Edith ("Eadie") L. Curran, age 94, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late John R. Curran, passed away peacefully Monday, January 13, 2020 at Saint Vincent's Medical Center. Born and raised in Maplewood NJ, Edith was a Fairfield resident for 66 years.
As an active member of the Fairfield Democratic Party, Edith was a faithful volunteer at the polls and tirelessly raised funds for the Multiple Sclerosis Society. She was a member of the Fairfield Garden Club and the Roger Ludlowe High School Mother's Club and hosted numerous backyard activities for the Cub Scouts as a Den Mother. She also greatly enjoyed playing bridge.
In addition to her role as wife and mother, Edith worked as an administrative assistant in her husband's law practice. She went on to earn a degree in Interior Design from Fairfield University and used her skills to fine-tune house plans for her husband's real estate clients.
Edith's greatest joy, however, was spending time with the family and friends who loved her so much. Survivors include three children: Diane Curran and her husband Ferd of Takoma Park, MD, John E. Curran and his wife Mary of Fairfield, and Susan Curran and her partner, Guru Karam Khalsa of Easthampton, MA; five grandchildren: Jesse Lindsey and his wife Gaby, Walker Curran-Fahy and his wife Krystle, Claire Curran and her husband Jeremy Marshall-Main, Nathan Hoefner and his partner Jun Yang Tan, and Dietrich Hoefner and his wife Christina Metcalf; and three great grandchildren: Alice, Arden and Leo. In addition to Edith's husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy L. Donahue.
Friends may greet the family Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at the Spear- Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Edith's memory may be made to Mercy Learning Center, 637 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604 or www.mercylearningcenter.org. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020