Edith D. Brouillette

Edith Dandurand Brouillette, age 98, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Roland B. Brouillette. Born in Montreal, Canada on July 25, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Donat and Annie Sludden Dandurand and was a resident of Manchester for 50 years before moving to Trumbull. She and her husband immigrated to the U.S. in 1947 where they raised their family. Edith was an active member at Spring Meadows and a member of St. Stephen's Church in Trumbull. She is survived by her loving daughter, Suzanne Turner and her husband Sherman of Easton, an adored grandson, Alex Turner of Pueblo, CO and her brother, Donat Dandurand of Montreal as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Lorraine Brouillette and a brother, Henri Dandurand. Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main Street, Trumbull on Friday at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery, 368 Broad Street, Manchester. Arrangements in care of the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JDRF, 200 Connecticut Ave., Suite 4E, Norwalk, CT 06854 or to Caroline House, 574 Stillman St., Bridgeport, CT 06608.