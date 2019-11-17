Connecticut Post Obituaries
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Shiva
Following Services
Sheiman residence
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Edith D. Sheiman, age 104 of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Spring Meadows Assisted Living in Trumbull. Mrs. Sheiman was born in Fairfield, the daughter of the late Mordechai and Rebecca Raichelson. Edith is survived by her devoted children, Dr. Robert Sheiman and his wife Ellen of Fairfield, Attorney Stuart Sheiman of Bridgeport, Lisa McNally and her husband John of Riverdale, NY, her cherished grandchildren, David Sheiman and his wife Caroline, Rebecca Kern and her husband David, Amanda Sheiman, her adored great-grandchildren; Genevive, Sarah, Moshe, Yehuda, Shimon, Benyamin, Eliyahu, Yaakov, Nechama Liba, and by her numerous cousins. Edith was predeceased by her beloved husband Sidney Sheiman in 1998, her dear brothers, Harry Raichelson, Morris Raichelson, and by her infant daughter, Geraldine. A funeral service will take place on Monday, November 18, 2019 (TODAY) at 3:00 p.m. from the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT, with interment following at the Hebrew Sick Benefit Association Cemetery, 1400 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT. Shiva will be observed following services at the Sheiman residence in Fairfield, with a minyan at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation B'nai Israel, 2710 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT, www.cbibpt.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 18, 2019
