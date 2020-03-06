|
Edith Katzen
Edith Ann (Skydel) Katzen, of Fairfield, passed away on Monday, March 2 at the age of 92.
She was the daughter of Rose (Manasevit) and Abraham Skydel of Bridgeport. She and her beloved husband of 60 years, Bennett ("Buddy") Katzen, who predeceased her, loved traveling the world together, attending opera, theater and musical performances, and supporting progressive politics. Together they created a warm and loving family. She was the adored mother of Steven (Anne), David (Bobbie), Jeff (Donna) and Abby (Rich), and the cherished grandmother of Jeremy (Sara), Gregory (Caitlin), Zoe, Alana (Shaun) and Kaila Katzen and the great-grandmother of 3. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her unmitigated delight.
Edith's family owned and operated Skydel's Department Store in Bridgeport for 70 years.
A proud graduate of UConn, she was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Phi Sorority where she made many lifelong friends. She was an avid fan of UConn Women's Basketball.
As a member of the Confetti Dance Troupe, she performed in dance programs in schools throughout Connecticut. A lifelong learner, Edith enjoyed taking classes at Fairfield University into her 90's.
Contributions in her honor may be made to your favorite social cause.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2020