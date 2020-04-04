|
|
Edith Louise Hultgren
Edith Louise (Grillo) Hultgren, age 90, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Robert C. Hultgren Jr., passed away on April 2, 2020. Edith was born in Bridgeport on July 14, 1929 to the late Armand and Emma Grillo, and was a lifelong Stratford resident. She worked for many years at City Line Florist, where she enjoyed her coworkers and meeting people. To her children and grandchildren, Edith was "Mema," and she will be missed greatly. We pray that mom is in heaven with those who went before her. Mom was a one of a kind woman, who loved being with her family. There is nothing that she enjoyed more than having a cold drink or a beer with her family over a homemade pasta dinner, an outside barbeque, or a takeout pizza. Mom especially loved celebrating holidays with her family. Mom was loyal and protective of her children, and participated in many of their activities while they were growing up in Stratford. Mom and Dad helped create countless memories for their children with ski trips, camping trips, lake vacations, and road trips both north and south with family and friends. Survivors include her devoted children, Robert Hultgren III and wife Linda and his sons, Andrew, Ryan and Christopher of NC, Debra Altemose and her husband Raymond and their children, Krissy, Carley and Jon Michael, and her favorite dog, Simon, of Stratford, James Hultgren of Brookfield, his closest friend, Debra Brown of Fairfax, VA and his two daughters, Kiely Hultgren and Tom Baxter of Hartford, CT, and Jaime Burt and her husband Nick of Quincy, MA, Gary Hultgren and his wife Kristin and their children, Erik, Bryan, and Matthew of Wallingford, and Dennis Hultgren of Stratford. Edith is also survived by her twin sister, Anita Gorton of Trumbull, many nieces and nephews, and Stacy Hultgren and Kim Davis. In addition to her beloved husband of 60 years and her parents, Edith was predeceased her brother, Armand Grillo, sister, Nancy D'aiuto and her grandson, Patrick Hultgren. Thank you to everyone who touched our mom's life and made it so wonderful and meaningful. Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service, and burial in Mountain Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross, Master's Manna of Wallingford, CT or to a . The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2020