|
|
Edith M. Riccio
Edith M. (Gelormino) Riccio, age 96, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Jewish Senior Services, Bridgeport. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Riccio. Born in Bridgeport on May 19, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Modestino and Alberina Claracuzio Gelormino. A graduate of Harding High School, Edith was later employed by Remington Rand, where she worked as an assembler for many years before her retirement. Previous to that she had also worked for Vitramon and Remington Arms during World War II. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend of many, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving sons, Joseph Riccio and his wife Laurette of Stamford and Michael Riccio of Newtown, her cherished grandchildren, Dawn Marie Riccio Biggs of OH, Jeannine Riccio Cozart of IN, Joey Riccio Vitali of OH, Leah Michelle Riccio of New London, Michael J. Riccio of Milford and Joelle Riccio Bowen of RI, her adored great grandchildren, Anthony Barallon, Alex Biggs, Austin Biggs, Anthony Lazar, Lexie Bettinger and Elliana Riccio Bowen, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband Joseph, she was predeceased by her brothers, Louis Jelormine and Pasquale Gelormino, and her sisters, Rachel Turiano, Emily Gravino, Lucy Gelormino and Eleanor Gannon.
Due to social concerns surrounding public gatherings at this time, all funeral services and interment will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 15, 2020