Edith M. Serke

1930 - 2020

Edith Marie Serke died of natural causes on May 20, 2020 in Newtown, CT.

Edith and Stephen T. Serke were longtime residents of Monroe, CT, where Edith held a number of elected and appointed positions, including Monroe Planning and Zoning Commission, the Town Council, Housing Authority, and she was the Planning Administrator for the Town of Monroe from 1971 – 1972. She also volunteered as the President of the League of Women Voters of Monroe.

Edith Serke served as Executive Director for the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging from 1974 until her retirement in 2000, when they moved to their home in Windham, Vermont.

Edith continued to serve her community as Windham Town Auditor, and as the representative to the Windham Regional Commission. She also served as a board member and President of the Council on Aging of Southeastern Vermont, on the State Department of Aging and Disabilities Advisory Board, and as a board member and secretary of Valley Cares, Inc.

In her spare time, Edith was a voracious reader, an avid skier, and seasoned traveler.

Edith was married to the late Stephen T. Serke for 52 years, until his death in 2005. She Is predeceased by her youngest son, Thomas Serke, in 2017.

Edith Serke is survived by her daughter Annette Starkey, son Robert Serke and daughter-in-law Karen Serke, daughter Susan Serke, and son Kenneth Serke and daughter-in-law Nancy Cardinale. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, her sister Hildegard Balog and brother Otto Patzelt.

Edith will be laid to rest beside her husband and son in Windham, Vermont with a private family ceremony. A memorial in her honor will be held at a later date in Connecticut.



