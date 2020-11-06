Edith (Bunny) O'Dwyer WebbEdith F. (Bunny) (O'Dwyer) Webb, age 87 of Fairfield passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Born at home on Colony Street in Fairfield, the daughter of the late Edith (Sigerson) Fitzpatrick and William J. Fitzpatrick, founder of the Fitzpatrick Insurance Agency, she had been a lifelong town resident. She attended St. Thomas School, graduated from Lauralton Hall, and attended Regis College and St. Joseph's College in Hartford. Upon graduation she became a Home Economics teacher at Fairfield High School. This is where she met and fell in love with her first husband, Carter O'Dwyer, the young Biology teacher there. After her marriage to Carter, she became one of the charter teachers at the newly built Andrew Warde High School. Bunny then chose the noble profession of homemaking in 1959 preparing for the birth of her son, Michael J. O'Dwyer. Active in the Fairfield community, she was a member of the Fairfield Democratic Town Committee and was elected to the Representative Town Meeting. She worked for the Fairfield Welcome Wagon and looked forward to welcoming new members to the community.Bunny was an award-winning REALTOR for the Richter Real Estate Company for over 30 years and was recognized with the Yvette MacDonald Award and the REALTOR-Associate of the Year award from the Fairfield Board of REALTORS. She volunteered countless hours at St. Vincent's Hospital where she became President of their Auxiliary and helped spearhead the creation of The Second Act. Bunny was loved by many and she loved them all back. She enjoyed hosting parties and entertaining, and was a consummate giver. A woman to be emulated in a generation of heroes of whom emulation was well-deserved. An avid Bridge player, she amassed Masterpoints in tournaments for her Bridge prowess. She played Bridge at several local spots until Covid-19 curtailed these activities. Later in life, as a widow, she married Edwin Webb of Greenwich. They enjoyed a long "Bi-Coastal" life between Fairfield and Naples, FL. She is survived by her son, Michael O'Dwyer of Fairfield and her step-son, Ed Webb of Norwalk with his son, Daniel. She had many nieces and nephews plus grandnieces and nephews whom she loved very much. She leaves many close and dear friends from her childhood up to the recent community at the Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing. She was predeceased by her husbands J. Carter O'Dwyer and Edwin J. Webb; a sister, Margaret Fitzpatrick Smith and brothers, William J. Fitzpatrick and The Hon. John T. Fitzpatrick.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, Fairfield. A walk through visitation will be held Sunday from 3-5 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Rd., Fairfield. Social distancing and face-masks will be required for both the Mass and visitation. Interment will be private in St. Thomas Cemetery.