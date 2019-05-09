Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Pommills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Pommills

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Edith Pommills In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of EDITH POMMILLS April 1, 1928 May 9, 2012 The day you went away You never said I'm leaving, you never said Goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts we hold a place that only you can fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone. A part of us went with you the day God took you home. May God Bless You and Keep You Mama With Love from Your Family
Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.