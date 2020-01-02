Connecticut Post Obituaries
1927 - 2019
Edith N. Verdier
Edith N. Verdier, age 92, of Fairfield, beloved wife of William E. Verdier, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Edith's memory to the First Church Congregational Deacon's Fund. A full obituary will be run in the Saturday edition. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 3, 2020
