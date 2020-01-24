|
Edmond Shape
Edmond Shape, age 67, of Monroe, beloved husband of Lida Shape, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born on April 1, 1952 in Korca, Albania, he was a son of the late Haxhi Shape and Ytbie Ymeti and was a retired foreman for Prime Resources Corp. He immigrated to the United States with his family in 1998, settling in Bridgeport before moving to Monroe. He enjoyed daily walks, where he would take in everything around him. The life of every party, Edmond always made everyone smile. He loved dancing with his wife, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, creating memories that would last forever. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. The unconditional love he gave, and the memories created will always live in the hearts of those who loved him. He will be truly missed. In addition to his beloved wife of 40 years, Lida, survivors include his loving daughters, (Edlira) Eda Gjonbalaj and her husband Ujkan of Trumbull and Elona Shtopaku and her husband Ylli of Monroe, four adored grandchildren, Albion, Ariana, Erion and Andy, three sisters, Suzana Ali, Vjollca Serani and Fatbardha Prifti, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Astrit Shape. Relatives and friends can greet the family on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 25, 2020