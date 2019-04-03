Edmund Thomas Coyne

Edmund Thomas Coyne, age 88 of the Lordship section of Stratford and husband of Gisela (Dase) Coyne, died on March 31, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital. Ed was born in Bridgeport to the late Bernard John Coyne and Laurene (Judge) Coyne.

Ed graduated from Fairfield Prep class of 1948 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He earned his degree from University of Bridgeport and went on to work as a manufacturers' representative for Avery Abrasives until his retirement. He was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Peace Church and a member of the Gaelic American Club. Ed was an honorable and kind man with a great deal of integrity. He was truly loved by all.

Ed is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gisela Coyne; grandchildren, Trevor Coyne St. John and Emma Chase St. John; his son-in-law, Atty Thomas St. John IV, of Oxford; several nieces and nephews; and his cousin, Catherine Hopkins, of South Carolina. Ed was predeceased by his daughter, Atty Jennifer Erin Coyne St. John and his brothers, J. Bernard Coyne and Robert Francis Coyne.

Friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace, 651 Stratford Road, Stratford. Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's memory to Our Lady of Peace Church.