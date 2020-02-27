|
|
Edmund J. Walker
Winthrop, NY formerly of New Haven, CT – Edmund J. Walker, 87, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Massena Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held Monday from 2 – 4 and 6 - 8 at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, NY (www.hammillfh.com). His Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, Brasher Falls, NY. Donations in his memory can be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, www.hospiceslv.org
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 28, 2020