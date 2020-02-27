Connecticut Post Obituaries
Hammill Funeral Home
653 State Hwy 11 C
Winthrop, NY 13697
(315) 389-5141
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hammill Funeral Home
653 State Hwy 11 C
Winthrop, NY 13697
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hammill Funeral Home
653 State Hwy 11 C
Winthrop, NY 13697
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Brasher Falls, NY
View Map
Resources
Edmund Walker Obituary
Edmund J. Walker
Winthrop, NY formerly of New Haven, CT – Edmund J. Walker, 87, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Massena Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held Monday from 2 – 4 and 6 - 8 at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, NY (www.hammillfh.com). His Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, Brasher Falls, NY. Donations in his memory can be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, www.hospiceslv.org
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 28, 2020
