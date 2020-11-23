1/1
Edna Dineson
Edna Sherman Dineson, beloved wife of 60 years to the late H. Einar Dineson, Jr., passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Daughter of the late Daniel and Hettie Sherman, she was born on October 9, 1930. Edna grew up in Monroe and was a resident of Milford for over 65 years. She was a member of the First United Church of Christ Congregational in Milford for over 60 years and was an active member of the church choir for over 50 years. Her home was always a welcome place for family and friends to gather for a delicious home cooked meal and wonderful time. Edna also enjoyed eating out at her favorite restaurants. She loved music and especially enjoyed singing in her church choir. She and her husband spent a lot of time travelling with trips to Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, England, and Scotland. However, the most special times were those spent with her family. Edna is survived by her loving and devoted children, Cynthia (Joseph) Serapiglia, Beverly (William) Mershon, Frederick (Adele Baldino) Dineson, and Clifford (Lorri) Dineson; cherished grandchildren, Christopher (Marla) Serapiglia, Gregory (Kimberly) Serapiglia, Brian (Elena) Serapiglia, Melissa (Scott) Kaminski, Geoffrey (Megan) Godbout, Kristy Godbout, Frederick "D.J." (Katie) Dineson, Erica (Adam DeLozier) Dineson-DeLozier, Christina Dineson, and Nichole Dineson; adoring great-grandchildren, Madison and Kaiden Serapiglia, Cody Dineson, Lucas DeLozier, Joey and Neely Kaminski, Luca and Marina Serapiglia, and Jacob Dineson; and several nieces and nephews. Due to gathering restrictions at this time, services will be private. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Church of Christ Music Ministry. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
