Edna Flanagan


1916 - 2019
Edna Flanagan Obituary
Edna Flanagan
Edna Flanagan, widow of Bernard "Buddy" Flanagan died peacefully on August 26, 2019 at Bishop Wicke Healthcare in Shelton, CT. Edna was predeceased by her son, Thomas, "Tommy" Flanagan.
Edna was born in Bridgeport on June 27, 1916 the youngest daughter of Ada and Harvey Callis.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Barry and Barbara Saunders of Oxford, CT, grandchildren Mark, wife Clara of Southbury, CT, Stacey Saunders Dutra of Nantucket, MA, great-grandchildren Samantha Dutra and Hanna Dutra of Boston, MA and Mikayla Saunders and Mitchell Saunders of Soutbury, CT.
At Edna's request, a private grave site service and interment will take place.
Edna's memory can be honored with a donation to: Fair Winds Counseling Center, 20 Vesper Lane, Nantucket, MA 02554.
Special thanks to all the staff at Bishop Wicke for the wonderful care of the past year.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 27, 2019
