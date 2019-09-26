|
Edna "Mickey" M. Matera
Edna "Mickey" M. Nolan Matera, age 95, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Carmen "Chick" Matera, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bridgeport on May 14, 1924, she was daughter of the late William and Beatrice Kelly Nolan. Mickey was a retired supervisor in the classified department for the Connecticut Post with 25 years of dedicated service. She was a very simple woman, who enjoyed the simple things in life. Mickey loved to read and do her daily crossword puzzles. Family was very important to her and the unconditional love she gave will always live on in their hearts. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who will be deeply missed. Survivors include her two devoted daughters, Catherine Matera and Sandra Honeyack of Stratford, two cherished grandsons, Joseph Honeyack III and his wife Kathy and Darrin Honeyack and his wife Christine, a brother, William Nolan Jr. and his wife Patricia of Bridgeport, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Frank Bender and son-in-law, Joseph Honeyack Jr. Funeral services will take place on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Peace Church, Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Sunday from 1 - 4 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 27, 2019