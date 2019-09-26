Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Matera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna M. "Mickey" Matera


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna M. "Mickey" Matera Obituary
Edna "Mickey" M. Matera
Edna "Mickey" M. Nolan Matera, age 95, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Carmen "Chick" Matera, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bridgeport on May 14, 1924, she was daughter of the late William and Beatrice Kelly Nolan. Mickey was a retired supervisor in the classified department for the Connecticut Post with 25 years of dedicated service. She was a very simple woman, who enjoyed the simple things in life. Mickey loved to read and do her daily crossword puzzles. Family was very important to her and the unconditional love she gave will always live on in their hearts. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who will be deeply missed. Survivors include her two devoted daughters, Catherine Matera and Sandra Honeyack of Stratford, two cherished grandsons, Joseph Honeyack III and his wife Kathy and Darrin Honeyack and his wife Christine, a brother, William Nolan Jr. and his wife Patricia of Bridgeport, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Frank Bender and son-in-law, Joseph Honeyack Jr. Funeral services will take place on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Peace Church, Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Sunday from 1 - 4 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now