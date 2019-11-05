Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Edna N. Rourke

Edna N. Rourke Obituary
Edna N. McKinnon Rourke
Edna N. McKinnon Rourke, age 72, beloved wife of Albert Rourke, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 in her home. Edna was born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, daughter of the late Russell and Nolda McKinnon and was raised in Shelton. She retired as a secretary for the Shelton Board of Education. Edna was a life member of the African Violet Society of America and had served as treasurer and 3rd. vice president; also, past president and show chair for the Nutmeg and Naugatonic Violet Societies. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two loving sons, James Rourke and wife Laurel of Seymour and Thomas Rourke and wife Beth of Shelton, a brother, Russell McKinnon and wife Navi of Florida. Funeral services will be held Friday, at 10:00 a.m., meeting directly in St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may call Thursday, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., in the James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, 92 Howe Ave., Shelton.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 6, 2019
