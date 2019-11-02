|
Edna S. Ryczer
Edna (Jadwiga) S. Ruszkowska Ryczer, 99 years young, 15 days short of her 100 birthday on November 15, 1919, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Second child born of parents, Walter and Anna M. (Zaniewski) Ruszkowski in Bridgeport. Sister of Jean (Lenny) Csech, Sophie (Chet) Davis, Helen (Henry) Visponi, Mary (Mickey) Haray, brothers: Baby Watson who only lived 10 days and Walter E. Ruszkowski, three nieces, and nephew, all predeceased.
Edna went to work when she was young to help support her family, working at Mitchells on sewing machines, B-Chain as a machinist in the Bead room and then at Chance Voight as an Expeditor. She was proud to say Expeditor which is a person who facilitates a process which she did in the production control. Edna met her husband, Stephen L. Ryczer when her sister Mary brought some friends home after a gathering which was held at the Polish Falcons Club in Bridgeport. They married on September 20, 1947 in St. Michaels the Archangel Church, they were blessed with 2 children. After the birth of her children she took care of the home; her son, Stephen R. Ryczer passed away on September 11, 1997, Stephen passed away on August 9, 2007. Steve and Edna were Bridgeport residents till they relocated to reside with their daughter, Carol Lee and son-in-law, Lynn Mallery in 2003 to Naugatuck.
Edna, always a lady, made sure all things were properly done. She loved having her family partake of the Polish traditions and food which were passed down from her parents especially Easter and Christmas Eve. She played cribbage at the Falcons, cards with her women's club which rotated houses and traded different desserts each month. Edna was very active in Bridgeport clubs. A lifelong member of St. Michael's The Archangel Parish. She was former member of The YMCA Industrial Retirees, The Bessemer Club, St. Michael's Senior Citizens. St. Anthony's Seniors, The Polish Falcons and bowled in duck pin and big pin leagues.
Downtime included scratch offs, word searches and the new coloring books. She rooted for the U-Conn girls basketball. When Steve was with her, they enjoyed going on many day rides not knowing where they end up. Sometimes Steve would drive to Cape Cod for a lobster dinner then drive back home. They cruised to Jamaica, Bahama, saw Hoover Dam, Las Vegas trips to the casino, Catskills and more with special group of friends.
Edna was proud of her family, she is survived by her daughter Carol Lee and her husband, Lynn Mallery. Grandsons: Paul P. Ryczer, Stephen R. (Lynn) Ryczer. Great Grandchildren: Aliyah and Mason Ryczer. Daughter-in-law, Gail Ryczer. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces and great-great-nephews. She also has Kasey, Todd, Mallery and Macy Williams of Indiana, Tim Williams of Colorado all who have "adopted" her by calling her Grams.
Calling hours will take place on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Bridgeport followed by interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Church, the , any cancer association or to the charity of ones choice. For online condolences, memorial tributes or to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 3, 2019