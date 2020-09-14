Edward A. Everlith
Edward A. Everlith, "Big Ed," 84, of Amston passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Born June 7, 1936 in Bridgeport, CT he was the son of the late Charles and Victoria (Uresky) Everlith. Ed was a graduate of Bullard Havens Technical School in Bridgeport, CT. In 1957 he served our nation by enlisting in the United States Air Force. Ed was a lifetime volunteer of the Long Hill Fire Department in Trumbull, CT. For years he worked as a private contractor, building and remodeling homes throughout Fairfield County. He was predeceased by his daughters, Judith and Jacqueline Everlith and by his brother, Charles Everlith, Jr. He will be forever loved and remembered by his wife of 59 years Marion Marsilio Everlith of Amston; son Edward M. (Karie-anne) Everlith of Hebron, daughter Jill (Stephen) Bumbera of Norfolk; sister Charlotte Sciongay of Florida; his grandchildren Leslie, Thomas, Nicholas, Emily, Katie, Parker and Drake; great-grandchildren Adaleen and Burdock; several nieces and nephews; and numerous extended family and friends. Care of private arrangements have been entrusted to the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ed's memory to the American Heart Association
or American Diabetes Association
. Due to the pandemic, there will be no in person services at this time. At a future date, the family will announce their plans for a Celebration of Life Memorial. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com