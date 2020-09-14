1/1
Edward A. Everlith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward A. Everlith
Edward A. Everlith, "Big Ed," 84, of Amston passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Born June 7, 1936 in Bridgeport, CT he was the son of the late Charles and Victoria (Uresky) Everlith. Ed was a graduate of Bullard Havens Technical School in Bridgeport, CT. In 1957 he served our nation by enlisting in the United States Air Force. Ed was a lifetime volunteer of the Long Hill Fire Department in Trumbull, CT. For years he worked as a private contractor, building and remodeling homes throughout Fairfield County. He was predeceased by his daughters, Judith and Jacqueline Everlith and by his brother, Charles Everlith, Jr. He will be forever loved and remembered by his wife of 59 years Marion Marsilio Everlith of Amston; son Edward M. (Karie-anne) Everlith of Hebron, daughter Jill (Stephen) Bumbera of Norfolk; sister Charlotte Sciongay of Florida; his grandchildren Leslie, Thomas, Nicholas, Emily, Katie, Parker and Drake; great-grandchildren Adaleen and Burdock; several nieces and nephews; and numerous extended family and friends. Care of private arrangements have been entrusted to the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ed's memory to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association. Due to the pandemic, there will be no in person services at this time. At a future date, the family will announce their plans for a Celebration of Life Memorial. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved