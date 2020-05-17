Edward A. Fullam
Edward A. Fullam, age 78 of Trumbull, beloved husband of Frances Shields Fullam, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Regal Care of Southport. Ed was born August 6, 1941 in Bridgeport, son of the late Edward J. and Catherine Breiman Fullam. Ed, a lifelong democrat, was a loyal Trumbull resident for over 50 years, avid follower of the local real-estate market, fierce defender of family and champion in the art of conversation. He worked as a tool and die maker at Eyelet Specialty Company of Fairfield and member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. In addition to his wife of 58 years he is survived by five children: Debra Hainsworth and husband Mike, Edward Fullam, Margaret Demiris and husband Greg, Michael Fullam and wife Ginny, and John Fullam and wife Carolynn; eight grandchildren: Mikey, Robert, and Amanda Hainsworth, Eddie and Katie Fullam, Alexandra Demiris, Grace and Emma Fullam; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A private family interment will take place on Tuesday at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Online condolences to the family can be sent via www.redgatehennessy.com



Published in Connecticut Post on May 17, 2020.
